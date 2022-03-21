Skift Forum Europe: What’s Happening This Week in London

Travel’s brightest minds are gathering in London this week for the return of Skift Forum Europe. Please join us in person or online for networking, learning, and inspiration.

We have a day's worth of high-quality sessions planned for you. With leaders from companies including Accor, Booking.com, Airbnb, Air France, Turespana, and IAG, you can expect insightful, honest discussions on the top travel trends.

Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, March 23

We’ll be hosting our opening reception on March 23 at 6 PM at citizenM Tower of London’s cloudm rooftop bar near the Tower of London for a laid-back evening of food and drinks. Truly the perfect setting for networking and relaxing on an early spring day.

Thursday, March 24

For the full-day program, the venue shifts to the newly opened Londoner Hotel on Leicester Square.

9:00 AM: Conference Welcome with Rafat Ali, Skift

9:10 AM: Skift Research: Travel Health Index and the Big Trends to Follow

9:25 AM: A Macro View on Recovery and Europe’s Future with Ariane Gorin, Expedia Group

9:50 AM: Innovations Driving Hospitality and a Path for Growth with Klaas van Lookeren Campagne, citizenM

10:15 AM: The Role of Online Travel in Europe’s Rebound and Beyond with Carlo Olejniczak, Booking.com

10:45 AM: Networking Break

11:15 AM: What Comes Next for Tour Operators in a Changing Landscape with Ulla Hefel Böhler, The Travel Corporation, and Travis Pittman, TourRadar

11:45 AM: Regenerative Travel and The Future of Global Tourism with Sue Harmsworth and Piers Schmidt, The Red Sea Development Company

12:00 PM: How Travel Will Change as Work, Life, and Mobility are Redefined with Amanda Cupples, Airbnb

12:20 PM: An Action Plan for Sustainability with Dupsy Abiola, IAG, and Elke Dens, The Travel Foundation

12:45 PM: Lunch Break

1:50 PM: Market Shifts Across Travel with Richard Clarke, AB Bernstein

2:10 PM: Tourism’s Renewed Domestic Focus and Future Growth with Miguel Sanz Castedo, TURESPAÑA, and Caroline Leboucher, Atout France

2:40 PM: Using Payments to Design a Smarter Guest Experience with Manika Singh and Rory O’Neill, Planet

2:55 PM: How Discount Carriers Plan to Gain Market Share as Travelers Return with Marion Geoffroy, Wizz Air UK

3:15 PM: Networking Break

3:45 PM: Reinventing the Digital Travel Experience with Frank Rosenberger, TUI Group

4:15 PM: Is Live Video The Future of Travel Marketing? with John Tertan, HeyGo

4:35 PM: 10 Years of Skift with Rafat Ali

4:45 PM: The Role of Europe’s Evolving Aviation Landscape in the Global Recovery with Anne Rigail, Air France

5:05 PM: Looking Ahead to the Future of Travel with Sébastien Bazin, Accor

5:40 PM: Closing Remarks with Rafat Ali, Skift, and Charles Oak, The Londoner

5:45 PM: Closing Reception at The Londoner Hotel

Networking Breaks: Although our conference days are heavily content-focused, we've built in time for networking.

F&B: Real food is just as important as brain food. Skift will serve delicious breakfast, lunch, and snacks throughout the one-day event.

Finish Skift Forum Europe with drinks and snacks and additional networking time at the Londoner Hotel.

