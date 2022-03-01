Podcast: Measuring Airbnb and Booking’s Profit Momentum

Booking Holdings is a significantly more profitable company than Airbnb, which recovered from the pandemic faster, and likely has more upside, but that is certainly debatable.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Earnings season is wrapping up, which means it’s time to compare and contrast the performance of competing travel brands. Since Airbnb went public in 2020, it has given close watchers the opportunity to measure it against other online booking giants, in particular Booking Holdings.

For this bonus episode of the weekly Skift Podcast, senior research analyst Seth Borko and executive editor Dennis Schaal look at the brands’ fourth quarter margins and profits and talk about profit momentum and strategy differences.