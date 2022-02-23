Podcast: What Will Business Travel Look Like This Year?

For this special guest edition of the Skift Podcast, the Airline Weekly team speaks with Accenture about the future of business travel.

For this edition of the Airline Weekly Lounge, Accenture’s Emily Weiss, global travel lead, and Scott Davidson, managing director-travel industry, talk to Airline Weekly editor Madhu Unnikrishnan about how different business travel may look when it returns. If the pandemic has taught the travel industry anything it’s the “art of the possible,” Weiss noted.



Will digital nomads offset the slow return of business travel for airlines? And just how promising are eVTOLs in solving the urban mobility conundrum? Listen to this week’s episode to find out.