Skift Megatrends Coming January 19: What to Expect

Skift Take
One thing we're certain about 2022 is that smart brands, companies, and destinations need to be ready to quickly respond to changes. Our annual Megatrends can offer a roadmap to success.
We’re looking forward to our 10th annual Skift Megatrends release on January 19. In past years, we took the event on the road from New York to Singapore to Abu Dhabi to Paris and beyond. This year we’re coming to viewers from Ogilvy’s New York headquarters on a livestream on Wednesday afternoon.
As in years past, we will be forecasting top trends that will define the travel industry for 2022. This is based on our ongoing reporting, exclusive interviews, and proprietary research.
Despite the online nature, we’re fortunate to be joined by a number of special guests that will help us go even deeper into the trends. They will join Skift and Skift Research editors and analysts in discussions about the coming year.
Speakers
Megatrends Livestream Agenda
Wednesday, January 19
All times EST
2 p.m.
Welcome and Overview
Presenter: Skift CEO Rafat Ali
2:10 p.m.
Skift Research Global Travel Outlook and Trend Dive #1
Presenter: Skift Research’s Seth Borko
2:25 p.m.
Uncertainty Is the New Certainty
Guest: KAYAK CEO Steve Hafner
Moderator: Skift’s Dennis Schaal
2:55 p.m.
Fintech Will Be Key to Unlocking the Future of Travel
Guest: Hopper Chief Strategy Officer Dakota Smith
Moderator: Rafat Ali
3:10 p.m.
Trend Dive #2
Presenter: Skift’s Lebawit Lily Girma
3:20 p.m.
Redefining the Role of Communities in Tourism
Guest: Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy
Moderator: Skift’s Lebawit Lily Girma
3:45 p.m.
Trend Dive #3
Presenter: Skift’s Sean O’Neill
4 p.m.
Staying Ahead of Travel’s Growing Labor Crisis
Guests: Marriott International EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer Ty Breland and Hilton EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer Laura Fuentes
Moderator: Skift’s Cameron Sperance
4:30 p.m.
Taking Stock of Travel Trends for the Year Ahead
Guest: Certares Senior Managing Director Tom Klein
Moderator: Skift’s Rafat Ali
4:55 p.m.
Closing
Get the Report
After Wednesday’s event, attendees will receive a link to download the report. We will also publish the content in a dedicated microsite on Skift, which you’ll be able to access on our Megatrends 2022 landing page.
