Skift Megatrends Coming January 19: What to Expect

One thing we're certain about 2022 is that smart brands, companies, and destinations need to be ready to quickly respond to changes. Our annual Megatrends can offer a roadmap to success.

We’re looking forward to our 10th annual Skift Megatrends release on January 19. In past years, we took the event on the road from New York to Singapore to Abu Dhabi to Paris and beyond. This year we’re coming to viewers from Ogilvy’s New York headquarters on a livestream on Wednesday afternoon.

As in years past, we will be forecasting top trends that will define the travel industry for 2022. This is based on our ongoing reporting, exclusive interviews, and proprietary research.

Despite the online nature, we’re fortunate to be joined by a number of special guests that will help us go even deeper into the trends. They will join Skift and Skift Research editors and analysts in discussions about the coming year.

Speakers Tom Klein Senior Managing Director Certares Laura Fuentes Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Hilton Ty Breland Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Marriott International Enver Duminy CEO Cape Town Tourism Steve Hafner CEO KAYAK Dakota Smith Chief Strategy Officer Hopper

Megatrends Livestream Agenda

Wednesday, January 19

All times EST

2 p.m.

Welcome and Overview

Presenter: Skift CEO Rafat Ali

2:10 p.m.

Skift Research Global Travel Outlook and Trend Dive #1

Presenter: Skift Research’s Seth Borko

2:25 p.m.

Uncertainty Is the New Certainty

Guest: KAYAK CEO Steve Hafner

Moderator: Skift’s Dennis Schaal

2:55 p.m.

Fintech Will Be Key to Unlocking the Future of Travel

Guest: Hopper Chief Strategy Officer Dakota Smith

Moderator: Rafat Ali

3:10 p.m.

Trend Dive #2

Presenter: Skift’s Lebawit Lily Girma

3:20 p.m.

Redefining the Role of Communities in Tourism

Guest: Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy

Moderator: Skift’s Lebawit Lily Girma

3:45 p.m.

Trend Dive #3

Presenter: Skift’s Sean O’Neill

4 p.m.

Staying Ahead of Travel’s Growing Labor Crisis

Guests: Marriott International EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer Ty Breland and Hilton EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer Laura Fuentes

Moderator: Skift’s Cameron Sperance

4:30 p.m.

Taking Stock of Travel Trends for the Year Ahead

Guest: Certares Senior Managing Director Tom Klein

Moderator: Skift’s Rafat Ali

4:55 p.m.

Closing

Get the Report

After Wednesday’s event, attendees will receive a link to download the report. We will also publish the content in a dedicated microsite on Skift, which you’ll be able to access on our Megatrends 2022 landing page.