Podcast: Booking Site Winners and Losers

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Skift Research’s Online Travel Agency Factbook is your one-stop shop to understand the global universe of online booking sites. We collected data on and built individual profiles for the 11 largest publicly traded online travel agencies.

We analyzed the scale, revenue, growth, profitability, historical performance, and customer acquisition ability of each online travel agency. Join Skift founding editor Dennis Schaal and Skift Research Senior Analyst Seth Borko as they discuss the report’s findings and what they mean for companies including Airbnb, Booking, Expedia, and more in 2022.

Listen to Schaal and Borko discuss the winners and losers to date coming out of the pandemic, and what it all means for the future of online travel.

Airbnb, in many ways, out-performed all rivals and Hostelworld trailed the rest of the pack. See our 2022 Online Travel Agency Factbook to compare the performance of booking sites across five continents.
Dennis Schaal, Skift

Today at 10:00 AM EST

