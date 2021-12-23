Behind the Business of Online Booking Sites: Skift Research

Around the world in 11 online travel agencies. Use our 2022 Online Travel Agency Factbook to compare the performance of booking sites from across five continents.

Skift Research’s Online Travel Agency Factbook is your one-stop shop to understand the global universe of online booking sites.

We collected data on and built individual profiles for the 11 largest publicly traded online travel agencies. We analyzed the scale, revenue, growth, profitability, historical performance, and customer acquisition ability of each OTA.

These businesses span five continents and account for a majority of all global online bookings (we estimate they represent 75 percent of the total market).

This dataset allowed us to build a global market size as well as to draw up an apples-to-apples comparison of each business and understand how each OTA stacks up to their competitors across key performance indicators.

The full list of booking sites included is: Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Despegar, eDreams ODIGEO, Expedia Group, HostelWorld Group, lastminute.com, MakeMyTrip Limited, On The Beach Group, Trip.com Group (f/k/a Ctrip), and Yatra Online.

What You’ll Learn In This Report

Global Online Travel Agency Market Size.

11 Online Travel Companies in Numbers: Side-by-Side Comparisons.

Key performance indicators for each OTA covering dollars earned, margins and growth profiles, marketing efficiency, and historical performance.

Individual company profiles for each public booking site the explains what makes that particular OTA unique compared to the others.

