Announcing Skift’s 2022 Calendar of Events

We're excited to be coming back with more hybrid events with this robust calendar of forums and summits in 2022. In addition to the return of our Megatrends and Europe Forum, we will be launching two new events: a Lodging Summit in May, and a Middle East Global Forum in December.

As we look ahead with optimism to travel’s recovery in the coming year, with the expected bumps in the road, we are thrilled to share Skift’s return to in-person events in 2022, off the back of our highly successful Skift Global Forum hybrid event in New York City this past September. With two brand new events and our mainstays, promises to be a year full of the sharp Skift insights you have come to love.

We have gained a new appreciation for in-person events in this time, and 2022 will be our best year yet as we celebrate 10 years of Skift as a company. We will continue to present our in-person events as hybrid experiences next year, allowing viewers around the globe to tune in.

The new year will kick off with our highly anticipated annual Megatrends event. We will also return to London for our Skift Forum Europe in March, and also launch two new events in 2022: a new Future of Lodging Forum combining our hospitality and short-term rental discussions into one integrated event, and a new Skift Global Forum East, which will take place in the Middle East at the end of the year.

Listen in as Skift editors speak with the biggest leaders across the travel industry at these events next year:

January 19: Megatrends 2022 – Online only

– Online only March: Skift Forum Europe – London and online

– London and online April: Travel Loyalty Summit – Online only

– Online only May: Future of Lodging Forum – New York City and online

– New York City and online June: Sustainable Tourism Summit – Online only

– Online only September: Skift Global Forum and IDEA Awards – New York City and online

– New York City and online November: Skift Aviation Forum – Dallas Fort-Worth and online

– Dallas Fort-Worth and online December: Skift Global Forum East – Middle East and online

– Middle East and online December: Design The Future – Online only

More details to come on all of the exact dates for these events in each month and also how to register. For our Megatrends event on January 19, you can register to view this event online here.

If you missed our incredible events in the past year, we have recently added these videos to Skift’s YouTube channel, to make these discussions available to the entire industry.

Here is one of my favorites session from this past year, when I was able to sit down with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky for the opening night of Skift Global Forum:

Mark Your Calendars

Registration for these events will open up in January next year. Make sure you are on our list to be notified of select early bird registration announcements and early access to reserve your in-person ticket.