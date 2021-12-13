The 2021 Skift IDEA Awards honors the companies, projects and campaigns driving the travel industry forward. See the winning projects from this year's program.

Skift IDEA Awards are the industry’s recognition of innovation, design, and experiences defining the future of travel. Today, we are excited to announce the final results of the 2021 program.

The awards honor inspiring, purpose-driven work from brands, agencies, and technology companies defining the future of travel. From physical and digital experiences to creative marketing and transformative leadership, IDEA Award winners are a beacon for where the industry is heading. Judges include renowned design and business leaders from some of the world’s most innovative companies, along with Skift’s editors and forward-thinking industry experts.

Meet the 2021 Skift IDEA Award Winners below.