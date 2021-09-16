Skift Take
In his first interview since becoming Accor’s chief technology officer, Floor Bleeker explains the hotel giant’s contrarian tech strategy. Expect top tech players and Accor’s rivals to take notice.
Editor's Note: This Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Skift's Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O'Neill each week will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the world of travel tech, and how it is having an impact across the industry in times of recovery and beyond. The briefing will be an essential guide for travel executives to decide if their company should "build, buy, or partner" to stay ahead.