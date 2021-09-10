Each week we round up travel startups that have recently received or announced funding. Please email Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O'Neill at so@skift.com if you have funding news.

This week, travel startups announced more than $46 million in funding.

>>H2O Hospitality, a company that manages travel accommodation on behalf of owners, has raised approximately $30 million (about 34 billion Korean won) in a Series C round.

Kakao Investment and the state-run Korea Development Bank led the round. Other investors include Gorilla PE, Intervest, NICE Investment, and the Kejora-Intervest Growth Fund.

The startup confirmed it had raised “more than $45 million” since its founding in 2015.

H2O, based in Seoul, South Korea, offers its property management service usually on a white-label basis. It presently runs about 7,500 accommodations in Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Busan, and Bangkok. But it has bigger dreams. Earlier this year, it acquired the contactless hotel solution company ImGate and a local startup serving the creator economy called Replace.

The company claims it can slash fixed costs while boosting sales with its software and processes. For a profile of the company, see Skift’s article: Why Japan’s Vacation Rentals Are Hiring Tech-Savvy Management Companies.

>>Headout, a service offering same-day bookings for tours and activities in whatever location a traveler is when using the mobile app, has raised $12 million.

Glade Brook Capital led the round. Version One Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, FJ Labs, 500 Startups, Haystack, Ludlow Ventures, Espresso Capital, and Practical VC also participated.

The startup has claimed to offer Uber-like convenience with HotelTonight-esque discounted pricing and fast booking, meaning that it promises “exclusive” last-minute discounts and faster mobile checkout than other channels. Varun Khona is co-founder and CEO, and a 30-year-old digital nomad and building Headout while traveling the world. The company is based in New York but has its largest office in Bangalore.

>>Tickitto, a business-to-business marketplace for ticketed events and experiences, closed a $4.5 million seed round.

Vorwerk Ventures led the round. TriplePoint, SeedCamp, and angel investors also participated.

While not strictly a travel startup, the company may interest travel brands and online resellers. Tickitto tackles the challenge of sourcing ticketed events by using similar principles to those that have revolutionized consumer banking. In short, it claims to make it much easier for a brand to add ticket sales for external events to their sites and apps.

One travel sector company using Tickitto is Servantrip, a business-to-business consolidator in the tourism sector. Servantrip offers tickets and events via Tickitto’s API [application programming interface, or essentially a data exchange method] to add to its inventory from other sources. Partners can then resell the inventory.

CEO Dana Lattouf founded the company. She was formerly a technology consulting analyst at Accenture.

>>Traveloka, the Indonesia-based online travel agency startup, killed talks on a potential $400 million deal with a blank check company backed by the billionaire founder of PayPal Peter Thiel. The agency also invested in the Series B funding round of Sirclo, a software and consulting firm based in Jakarta that enables small business owners to conveniently open and manage multiple online shops, according to DealStreetAsia.

>>Travelport teamed with Amazon Web Services to support travel startups.

