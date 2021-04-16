Already a member? Sign in here

Luxury vacations club Inspirato could be going public, as part of a special purpose acquisition company deal with Thayer Ventures.

If the deal proceeds, it would value the subscription-based company at $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

Venture capital firm Thayer Ventures set up its so-called “blank check” company in October last year, with a $175 million fund ready to pounce on travel and transportation deals.

Join Us at the Skift Loyalty and Subscription Summit on April 21

In May 2020, it also closed a $80 million fund to invest in startups.

A public listing would reinforce the strength of the subscription model coming out of the pandemic. Inspirato offers a pass for $2,500 a month, where members can choose from a list of thousands of vacations, and pay no nightly rates, taxes or fees. As well as homes, hotels and cruises, its experiences are included.

To Learn More on SPACs in Travel at Skift, Read: What Exactly Are ‘SPACs’? Why They Will Matter in Travel This Year

A lower priced “Club” membership allows members to pay nightly rates as they travel.

In January, Skift pinpointed the emergence of the subscription model as a staple of travel industry renewal as part of Travel Megatrends 2025. Netherlands-based Zoku recently set up a $3,300 subscription for unlimited stays across its European properties, with a focus on remote workers.

Watch This Interview With Inspirato Founder and CEO Brent Handler from Skift Global Forum

In April, Thayer Ventures contributed to an investment in Redeam, a technology provider to the tours and experiences sector, and NoiseAware, which monitors noise at short-term rental properties.

Register Now for the Skift Loyalty and Subscription Summit on April 21

BREAKING: Check Back For Updates