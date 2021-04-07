Skift Take
Running an airline isn’t easy, and neither is launching ridesharing, financial services, and delivery businesses from scratch. AirAsia has its work cut out for it in terms of the required investments and trying to be everything to everyone in Southeast Asian markets with entrenched incumbents.
Online Travel This Week
While there are concerns that Grab, with its ridesharing, food delivery and financial services, is reaching near-monopoly superapp status in Southeast Asia, rival AirAsia, an airline and superapp wannabe, has been hanging in there so far in these early days of the airline's digital aspirations.