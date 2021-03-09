For our Viewpoint series, Skift invites thought leaders, some from the less obvious corners of travel, to join in the conversation. We know that these independent voices are important to the dialogue within the industry. Our guest columnists will identify and shape what global trends and through lines will define the future of travel.

One year ago this week, on March 11, something happened that quickly changed the face of travel as we know it:

“The WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

A single phrase stood out then, and stands out now: “the alarming levels of inaction.”

In the spirit of looking back and pressing ahead, I’ve analyzed 10 Shared Learnings for Travel & Tourism from the dark 12 months that we’ve all just experienced.

No-one was Prepared. “Pandemic” is a scary word, made more sinister by the fact that we only previously encountered its impact by watching disaster movies. Governments and corporates that read the pre-COVID-19 real-life risk reports placed them back in a drawer. The travel sector paid no attention to the potential destruction that a pandemic would inflict. It’s easy to say this now, but it was also easy to assume that a pandemic would not occur “in our lifetime.” There will be no excuse in the future. The likelihood of a future pandemic is scarily real. The world must build this into all economic, social, and healthcare framework planning.

“Governments, which for the last year kept borders closed on the premise that it is unsafe to unlock them until vaccines are administered, find it difficult to shift their overall stance on testing.”

Islands are in the House Seat. Island locations are likely to dominate the early-phase reopening roster in Asia Pacific. Free of border constraints, isolated from land-locked populations and with their own infrastructures and (fragile) ecosystems, islands are desirable and manageable destinations in the current era. Maldives reopened successfully in July, and is preparing to greet vaccinated visitors. Sri Lanka is open, Seychelles will open on March 25. Indonesia’s Bali and Bintan may not be too far behind. Thailand’s economic strife means it has little option but to plan for reopening its islands. Malaysia may follow with Langkawi. The Philippines has a panoply of choices.Land borders present bigger problems for governments. Controlling restricted people flows will be particularly tricky in Southeast Asia, where some borders are notoriously porous. Over recent months, COVID-19 outbreaks in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam were blamed on illegal border crossings. Conversely, both Malaysia and Singapore would enjoy an economic uplift from restoring their causeway crossing. Border management will present perhaps the toughest challenge for policymakers over the next 6-12 months.

“Border management will present perhaps the toughest challenge for policymakers over the next 6-12 months.”

“In a new world of hyper-experiential travel expectations, travelers will want to be indulged and pampered, not categorized and counted.” Within the context of rebuilding comeback travel, annual volume setting is a mindset that must change. Arbitrary arrivals targets will add counter-productive pressures on travel firms that are slowly reforming and rebuilding. Moreover, travel consumers are ever-more unlikely to accept be branded in statistical terms. In a new world of hyper-experiential travel expectations, travelers will want to be indulged and pampered, not categorized and counted.

Following from the point above, this is very good: The Meaning of Travel by Emily Thomas And this is a highly readable review of the book by Stuart McDonald of Travelfish Economic Realism WILL Apply. Across Asia Pacific, the pandemic dislocated economic systems. Travel and tourism infrastructures have also been damaged. Airplanes remain parked, pilots and crew furloughed, hotels, restaurants and stores closed, travel firms shuttered. Consumers are also confronting their own financial difficulties, and their ability to commit discretionary income to travel.Despite continuing to grow overall, China’s economy shifted structurally over the past year. Small businesses are suffering and jobs are being shed. The economies of India and Japan shrunk notably last year, while South Korea faces its highest unemployment rate since 1997. These are vital travel markets for the region.In ASEAN, intra-regional travel was flourishing pre-pandemic, but Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia — three dynamic sources of travelers across Southeast Asia — are facing constrained economic times. An initial travel rebound later this year is likely across parts of the region, but it won’t mask the deeper structural issues that travel economies must confront.

“An initial travel rebound is likely later this year, but this won’t mask the deeper structural issues that travel economies must confront.”

“High Touch, Low Touch, No Touch” was a prominent hotel industry hashtag when China reopened domestic travel last year. It enabled hotels and guests to grade which public areas could be rendered contactless, which ones could rely on minimal human touch, and areas — such as restaurants, gyms and spas — where a high-degree of hand contact is the norm.China is one of the world’s most frictionless economies. Cash and credit cards have been largely replaced by QR codes, and most consumer interactions are either screen-based or touch-free. Chinese travelers are accustomed to using their smartphones to board a flight, take a high-speed train or check-in to a hotel. During the pandemic, destination and travel marketers engaged grounded Chinese travelers with tech-heavy virtual tours and live-streamed experiences.Consumer trends from China filter seamlessly into South East Asian markets, albeit with a (shortening) time lag. Having spent 12 months social distancing, scanning health-check QR codes and spending via cashless wallets, contact-free travel will be expected rather than hoped-for. The Environmental Crisis is Next. A cursory glance at consumer purchasing trends in Asian online markets shows that up-cycled and plastic-free packaging and biodegradable items are gaining popularity. People have had a year to consider the perilous state in which the planet finds itself. They are unimpressed. Sustainable, responsible, and regenerative travel are terms that need reworking, because the tourism sector will be in the eco-cross hairs. And not just because of plastic trash. Waste management, air pollution, land degradation from over-development and the poisoning of marine life will all gain closer scrutiny.Travel needs to be proactive. Gone are the days of green-washed branding and questionable carbon neutrality. Travelers will not accept excuses, and they have a better handle on the key issues – especially the climate crisis. Gary Bowerman is an Asia travel and consumer trends analyst, and a producer at Asia Travel Re:Set. You can subscribe to his excellent weekly Substack newsletter, here.