Destination Toronto is sticking with someone who knows the organization inside and out.

Destination Toronto said Friday that Andrew Weir would become its president and CEO on May 1. Weir was the destination marketing organization’s executive vice president.

“Having conducted a thorough North American search, we are thrilled to announce Andrew Weir as Destination Toronto’s new President & CEO,” said Rekha Khote, chair of the board of directors at Destination Toronto.

Weir replaces Scott Beck, who left to become CEO and President of San Francisco Travel in October.

As executive vice president, Weir led strategic partnerships between the tourism industry, broader business leadership, and government. Before that, he was Destination Toronto’s chief marketing officer.

Andrew Weir, president and CEO. Source: Destination Toronto.

Weir has also served on numerous boards in the tourism industry, including as chair of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

He takes the executive top job as Toronto deals with the absence of Chinese tourists. China was one of Toronto’s top long haul international tourism source markets before the pandemic, former Destination Toronto CEO Scott Beck told Skift in February.

The Chinese government has banned group travel to Canada. The number of flights between China and Canada remains well below their pre-numbers, Destination Canada CEO and President Marsha Walden told Skift in an interview.

Weir will also lead Destination Toronto as the city prepares to host six matches for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Toronto welcomed nearly 9 million overnight visitors in 2023, generating more than $7 billion in visitor spending.