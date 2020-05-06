Skift’s editors and reporters produce over 150 exclusive stories every month. We are the leading source of news for the global travel industry.

Skift Research surveyed 756 travel marketing professionals globally to assess the impact of Covid-19 on marketing and advertising spending and identify challenges and opportunities travel marketers are facing in response to the pandemic.

The depth of marketing budget reduction across all travel verticals is nothing but staggering. Nearly 90 percent of marketing professionals in the survey said their companies had cut down marketing spending due to the pandemic, with 7 percent of companies shutting down the entire market team.

With the uncertainty looming around when the outbreak can be under control and when people will start to travel again, travel marketing executives don’t anticipate a fast recovery. Forty-three percent of the surveyed respondents predicted that their marketing budgets wouldn’t be back to the pre-Covid-19 level until the second half of 2021 or beyond.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

Benchmark data on levels of marketing budget cuts, breaking down by travel vertical.

Key tactics that travel marketers are adopting and major challenges they are facing in response to Covid-19.

Travel marketers’ predictions on the timing of full recovery.

A framework and best practices on how to be best positioned to come out the pandemic stronger.

