Can Algeria Avert Financial Ruin Through Revived Tourism and New Visa Rules? Algeria faces dwindling cash reserves and an unsustainable economic model. Like much of the Middle East, it must diversify away from oil and attract visitors. The strategically located North African country boasts many ideal destinations. It remains unclear, however, if the government can turn to its historically overlooked tourism sector for much-needed economic relief.

Why Do U.S. Politicians Completely Ignore the Travel Industry in Election Season? The travel industry is truly a diffused set of forces, both big business and people powered. Unfortunately it’s easier for politicians to scare people with an imaginary foreign threat than articulate a vision for a better, more connected world.

Shangri-La Lost and Found: Can Bhutan Find Its Way Back to Tourism Paradise Again? Bhutan’s high tourist fee was one key reason the country managed to avoid the pitfalls of mass tourism until recently. It’s high time that the sustainable tourism development fee is uniformly levied for all tourists, regardless of their origins.

Millennial Parents Are Bringing a New Generation to Family Travel: New Skift Research: Families headed by millennial parents are taking an ever larger share of the family travel market. To win them over, the industry needs to know what sets them apart from their generational peers.

Skift Forum Europe Preview: Black Tomato Leads the Charge on the Mindful Travel Movement: As long as luxury travelers continue to want one-of-a-kind experiences, companies like Black Tomato will likely find success delivering these rare, transformational itineraries.

Travel Advisors Work to Make Once Elusive Round-the-World Trips a Reality: Sabbatical travel is in the spotlight, but is a year-long trip around the globe feasible for a family? A couple? Two travel advisors set out for a string of faraway places, showing clients and friends that it can be done.

Take Your Family Around the World? Travel Advisors Show the Way: Extended around-the-world travel is no longer just for the superrich or the unencumbered. It’s now within reach of middle-class families. Travel advisors are showing how it can be done.

Puerto Rico Pushes Through Recent Setbacks to Win Over Event Planners: Puerto Rico is positioning itself as a global events destination, despite January’s seismic activity. With a new marketing campaign and multiple initiatives aimed at attracting planners and attendees, the island’s efforts are starting to pay off.

Puerto Rico Events Sector Grows, Fueled by First Hotel Launch in El Distrito: Puerto Rico has seen its share of setbacks recently, but a fresh approach to experiential events paired with the launch of a tech-centered complex make the island an emerging leader for destination events.

Asia Tourism Wants to Finally Tackle a Dangerously Hot Situation: With the impacts of climate change already upon us, the tourism sector will soon be forced to take aggressive actions to curb its carbon emissions. Because inaction is increasingly not an option.

Xband Raises $28 Million for Chinese Rural Tourism: Travel Startup Funding This Week: Startups that got funding this week included Xband, which runs model villages in China, Lanes & Planes, a travel management company, Oaky, a specialist in hospitality upselling, Revl, an automated souvenir video service, and Viselio, a visa application simplifier.