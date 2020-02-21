The luxury hospitality industry prides itself on finding new ways to surprise and delight travelers — after all, guests are paying a premium for it.

Just take the recently announced partnership with Hyatt and Headspace, one of the leading meditation apps in the marketplace. Guests at any of the hospitality giant’s brands, like Miraval, Andaz, and Grand Hyatt, can now get complimentary access to guided meditations and other wellness-oriented programing. But what if hotel guests want a break from all things digital?

Bedside Reading is a company that works with authors to place new books — we’re talking paperback and hardcover here — on nightstands in luxury hotels. Guests can unwind with a book and take it home if they want. Hotels give travelers a thoughtful incentive to make a return visit, while creatives gain exposure from people (read: CEOs and celebrities) whom they hope will make an impact when spreading the word.

Meanwhile, for those looking to ditch their phones to make a deeper connection with the world at large, Roar Africa offers ways for guests to engage with the local community with its women-led safaris. And Natural Selection‘s newly launched flying safaris help luxury travelers engage with — and learn from — experts who wish to conserve a destination and its wildlife.

5 Looks at Luxury & Wellness

How to Build Community and Awareness Through Luxury Travel in Africa: Connecting luxury travelers to the local community and fostering a better understanding of a destination is hard to do well. Here are two examples that the industry can draw inspiration from.

This Company Helps Luxury Hotels Go Analog to Get Guests to Unplug: The luxury hospitality industry is trying to help guests unwind in these anxiety-ridden, tech-addicted times. It’s refreshing to think that something as simple as a book can make a difference — plus drive repeat hotel visits and even foster community. Luxury properties should take note.

Travel Advisors See Advantages of Cruise Lines Expanding Scope of Private Islands: Just as they’ve focused on building bigger and more elaborate ships, cruise lines are now seeking to outdo one another with private islands. MSC Cruises’ eco-conscious approach is commendable, but will it resonate with passengers?

Travel Megatrends 2020: Consumer Brands Jump Into Hospitality Mashups: Consumer brands that see the passion of travelers are taking the leap. These brands are becoming hotel proprietors in greater numbers to reach out to millennials, who see travel as a lifestyle experience. Expect more retailers to invade the hospitality space.

Skift Forum Europe Preview: Accor Accelerates Luxury Growth to Stay Ahead of the Pack: Accor’s transformation over the past few years has been remarkable, but now it’s facing a new challenge in Europe from the likes of Oyo. Can its accelerating development of upscale brands help offset growing competition in the midrange and economy sectors?

