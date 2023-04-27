UK-based Canary Wharf, a residential and commercial property company, and TrustedStays will offer individual apartment inventory on global distribution system, Amadeus.

Founded during the pandemic by the UK Short Term Accommodation Association and the UK Apartment Association, TrustedStays was established as a way to offer health workers short-term stays in non-hotel accommodation. In October 2022, it signed a distribution deal with Amadeus, giving agencies more scope to book a wider range of homes and apartments. It now serves as the exclusive platform for corporate stays established by the UK Short Term Accommodation Association (STAA) and the UK Apartment Association (UKAA).

An office in Madrid, Spain, owned by Amadeus, the travel technology giant. Source: Amadeus

Amongst the first properties to launch on the platform through this partnership are Canary Wharf Group’s Vertus developments, providing accommodation for corporate relocation purposes.

“Launching this global connection with CanaryWharf Group’s Vertus development marks an industry milestone,” said Merilee Karr, chief executive officer of TrustedStays. “By offering short term rentals on the global distribution system, we are opening up new opportunities for business and leisure travellers to access high-quality accommodation and unlocking new potential for both the short-term rental and build to rent sectors,” she said.

TrustedStays originally collated a range of operators that together donated $20 million of free stays to National Health Service (NHS) workers, and went on to set up the “NHS Homes” program. Now, corporate travel managers will be able to book TrustedStays apartments by Canary Wharf through agencies that use Amadeus.