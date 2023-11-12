Trevor Noah, world-renowned comedian and 2024 Grammy nominee for best comedy album, has taken on a new title: ‘chief tourism comedian for South Africa.’

In a new tourism campaign entitled “The Best of Us,” launched in partnership with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) Thursday, Noah uses his unique brand of humor to tackle frequently asked questions about his homeland.

The campaign kicks off with Noah walking poolside at a holiday home with the iconic Table Mountain in the background as he addresses common misconceptions and queries he often gets about South Africa. “How cold and snowy is your Christmas?” he jests, “Well, Tracy, unfortunately, we can’t afford snow in South Africa. Nah, I’m just playing. We’re in the southern hemisphere, which means when it’s freezing in Connecticut, it’s fantastic in Cape Town.”

Noah’s ad doesn’t just answer quirky questions; it also highlights South Africa’s diverse attractions, from spectacular wildlife scenes in Kruger National Park to adrenaline-packed activities like bungee jumping at Bloukrans Bridge, surfing in Durban’s Golden Mile, shark cage diving in Gansbaai, and high-end golf courses along the Garden Route.

The campaign aims to boost international tourism to South Africa, as the country targets 21 million visitors by 2035, according to TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa. Noah’s global appeal and South African roots make him an ideal ambassador to showcase the country’s diverse tourism offerings, added Tshivhengwa.

Last year, South Africa saw 5.8 million inbound international tourists. The country has seen a significant increase in arrivals this year, with over 6.1 million visitors by September, with its peak summer season still ahead. European and UK visitors remain the largest source market, with 862,000 arrivals between January and September, a 50.9% increase in arrivals compared to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, the Americas have shown a notable uptick in interest, with a 59.0% increase in arrivals, led primarily by 206,015 visitors from the United States between January and July.

The campaign debuted across social media platforms and garnered over 66,700 views on TBCSA’s YouTube channel shortly after its launch. Noah has over 8.6 million followers on Instagram and has just launched a podcast called What Now – he has, however, not yet shared the “The Best of Us” video to his Instagram grid.

Noah’s South Africa ad follows another tourism ad he did earlier in the year. Noah joined Switzerland tourism ambassador Roger Federer to promote train travel across the alpine nation, below.