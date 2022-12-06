Travelzoo, a hotel and package deal publisher, said in a financial filing on Tuesday that it would ask its stockholders to approve a $10 million cash investment that would let its founder increase his ownership and help the company fund the metaverse experiences scouting business it began this year.

The subsidiary suffered $63 million in losses this year, the filing noted, roughly equal to parent company Travelzoo’s current market capitalization.

At a Dec. 28 special meeting, the company will ask shareholders to vote on allowing the hedge fund Azzuro Capital, controlled by Travelzoo founder Ralph Bartel, to buy shares of Travelzoo stock for $10 million. The transaction would effectively leave Bartel with a 50.1 percent stake in Travelzoo (up from 35.99 percent) and his brother, CEO Holger Bartel, with 4.1 percent. The company will issue shares of common stock that represent approximately 27.5 percent of outstanding stock.

Azzurro could choose to pay in cash or as a combination of at least $2 million in cash and up to $8 million in a secured promissory note to be repaid in two installments in March and June 2023.

The fund will acquire all equity in Metaverse Travel Experiences, a Travelzoo subsidiary that has generated $63 million in net operating losses since January, according to the filing. The company originally hoped to fund the subsidiary’s operations from yearly fees from members but the launch of sales hasn’t yet happened during the project ramp-up.

The subsidiary aims to build “relationships with creators and providers of high-quality metaverse travel experiences with the goal of brokering contracts between such creators/experience providers and businesses planning to market metaverse experiences to consumers.” Skift covered the debut of the unit earlier this year.

Meanwhile, parent company Travelzoo’s profits decreased year-over-year in the most recent quarter at a time when most hotel, airline, and online travel companies reported sharp, profitable growth curves on the backs of a post-pandemic travel boom.

In the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the company recorded a profit of $790,000, down 79 percent from $2.84 million in the comparable period last year. Revenue of $15.89 million barely changed from $15.7 million last year.

