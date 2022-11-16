Property management tech company TravelNet Solutions has acquired vacation rental revenue management company rented.

The two companies informed their respective customers about the deal. They didn’t disclosed the purchase price. Rented, founded in 2012, had raised a roughly $2 million seed round.

Founder and CEO Andrew McConnell said he would stay on with Minnesota-based TravelNet Solutions to further build the product.

“Rented’s Automated Rate Tool (Art) is a powerful and flexible pricing tool,” TravelNet Solutions CEO Ryan Bailey informed customers. “This technology will enhance Track’s functionality and value while giving our Track customers unprecedented control and insights related to pricing. As guests look to stretch their travel dollar even further, price sensitivity will only increase, making these features essential for our customers.”