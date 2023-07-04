Ryanair (RYA.I) flew a record 17.4 million passengers in June, its highest for a single month and a 9% increase from a year earlier, the low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.

The previous traffic record of 17 million was set in May.

The Irish airline, Europe’s largest by passengers carried, cancelled more than 900 flights, affecting some 160,000 customers, mainly due to air traffic control strikes last month.

Flights were on average 95% full in June, unchanged on a year earlier.

