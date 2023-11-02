Andalusia Tourism launched a campaign on Wednesday warning tourists they’ll fall in love with Spain’s Andalusia region.
Called “Andalusian Crush,” the campaign features a video montage of Andalusia’s decorative architecture, culture, history and art with Games of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as its narrator.
Dinklage warns viewers the region will break you “in a thousand pieces” and to be “careful of the Andalusian crush.”
Tags: advertising campaign, destination markeing, marketing campaign, spain, tourism