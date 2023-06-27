Norwegian Air and Nordic hotels group Strawberry said on Tuesday they plan to form a joint venture company which will provide benefits to the members of the groups’ respective loyalty programmes.

“Additional parties will also be invited to join the partnership, further increasing the attractiveness for the companies’ customers,” Norwegian and Strawberry said.

A final closing of the deal is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

This article was from Reuters and was legally licensed through the Industry Dive Content Marketplace. Please direct all licensing questions to [email protected].