Sydell Group, the owner of NoMad Hotels, is weighing the possibility of selling the boutique brand, according to a report published in Bloomberg on Friday.

Sydell Group is trying to determine interest for NoMad from potential buyers, including major hotel operators such as Hilton Worldwide, sources told Bloomberg. International discussions about a potential sale are said to be ongoing.

NoMad currently has luxury properties in Las Vegas and London. It had opened its first hotel in Manhattan, just north of Madison Square Park, but that property has since closed.