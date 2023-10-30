MMGY Global has been acquired by EagleTree Capital, a private equity firm. The travel and tourism agency’s previous owner was Peninsula Capital Partners LLC. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The agency’s management team and CEO Katie Briscoe will remain in place. Executive Chairman and former CEO Clayton Reid will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors.

MMGY Global has over 600 employees in 14 offices worldwide. Their clients include Visit California, Brand USA, Pure Michigan, Singapore Airlines and Costa Rica Tourism.

EagleTree Capital owns multiple marketing and travel-related businesses, including Northstar Travel Group and and PRA.