Project MidX Studios, the lower midscale, extended stay property, is officially called StudioRes. Marriott describes it as a new-build, midscale extended stay development platform for owners and franchisees in the U.S. and Canada. The world’s largest hotelier said 1,800 target markets have already been identified.

The new build extended stay prototype rooms include 124 keys with fully furnished studios — each with queen beds and a kitchen. Interestingly enough, the properties are not expected to offer breakfast, but they will offer weekly housekeeping.

The “affordable midscale” category brand aims to appeal to guests seeking extended stays, typically at least 15 days.

Concord Hospitality, a hotel development and management company, and Whitman Peterson, a real estate private equity company, plan to work with Marriott to break ground on three properties under the new brand this year. They expect openings in late 2024 or early 2025.

The new brand will be Marriott’s 32nd. (Read Skift’s explainer on Marriott’s brand family for context.)