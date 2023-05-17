JetBlue is set to become the first major U.S. airline to sell non-alcoholic beer during domestic flights thanks to a new partnership with Athletic Brewing Company.

From May 2023, JetBlue flyers will be able to purchase Athletic Brewing’s non-alcoholic offering ‘Upside Dawn’ at 35,000 feet, aligning with JetBlue’s continued commitment to provide customers with ‘high-quality, delicious food and beverage offerings for diverse palates’.

The non-alcoholic drinks market is booming, with the IWSR reporting that the no/low alcohol product market surpassed a value of $11billion in 2022. Furthermore, a study from NCSolutions showed that one in three Americans are trying to consume less alcohol in 2023, so JetBlue is right on time with this new offering.

Credit: Athletic Brewing Company

“In our continued effort to provide customers with an onboard experience customized to their needs and preferences, JetBlue is proud to be the first major U.S. airline to serve non-alcoholic beer,” said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue.

“We’re thrilled to partner with industry leader Athletic Brewing to offer our customers the refreshing, balanced taste of a classic craft Golden without the alcohol.”

