Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has launched a new cat-inspired campaign designed to highlight the ‘#PurrrfectVacation’.

Credit: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

The ‘All About You’ campaign was created by FABLEfx, and stars Leo the cat as he journeys across Ras Al Khaimah to discover all that the Emirate has to offer whilst maintaining his ‘laid-back demeanor’.

According to a release, the feline character was inspired by a real rescue-cat named Leo, who found a home in Ras Al Khaimah and became a social media icon in the process.

In addition to the creative elements of the campaign, there is also a gamification element where players have the opportunity to win a trip to Ras Al Khaimah and discount vouchers.

“Ras Al Khaimah’s wealth of experiences comes to life in a whimsical way in our new campaign. The decision to choose a cat character for the Ras Al Khaimah’s latest marketing campaign is a strategic one that is based on consumer insights, brand alignment and research that shows ad campaigns featuring mascots are 37% better positioned for greater market share,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism and Development Authority.

"This was reinforced with a YouGov survey that validated that the presence of the cat in our campaign resonates with our target audience and adds to its likeability with scores of up to 90% among tested campaigns in all markets. This creative campaign will help put the Emirate on the map for new tourists, with the help of a fascinating and memorable character, who was once a real-life and beloved icon in the Emirate", said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism and Development Authority."