Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has launched a new app for Apple Watch users that will provide them access to the latest information about their flight from their wrists.
The app, which is available to download now, will provide Apple Watch wearers real-time information on the status of their flight, along with all of the required information regarding what check-in desk they should visit and their departure gate.
According to a release from the airport, there have been more than 1.6 million downloads of the Schiphol app to iPhone and Android devices this year, and with figures showing that 30% of iPhone users have an Apple Watch as a complimentary paired device, Schiphol has said the development of this app was ‘a logical next step’.
