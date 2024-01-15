Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has launched a new app for Apple Watch users that will provide them access to the latest information about their flight from their wrists.

Credit: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

The app, which is available to download now, will provide Apple Watch wearers real-time information on the status of their flight, along with all of the required information regarding what check-in desk they should visit and their departure gate.

According to a release from the airport, there have been more than 1.6 million downloads of the Schiphol app to iPhone and Android devices this year, and with figures showing that 30% of iPhone users have an Apple Watch as a complimentary paired device, Schiphol has said the development of this app was ‘a logical next step’.