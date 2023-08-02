Travelers flying with United Business will now be provided with new amenity kits featuring exclusive products from Asutra, the Venus Williams backed wellness brand.

Credit: United Airlines

The new amenity kits – which will be offered on premium transcontinental domestic routes – feature cruelty-free skincare that is devoid of parabens, phthalates, or petroleum, and includes a cleansing face towelette, lip balm and hand lotion. Each kit is provided in a reusable Asutra pouch – which contains a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste, eye mask, and earplugs – with the pouch and eye mask made from recycled materials.

“As a women-owned, Chicago-based company, we are thrilled to partner with our hometown airline, United Airlines. Our mission at Asutra is to make self-care a possibility for everyone through accessible wellness products,” said Stephanie Morimoto, Asutra owner and CEO.

“From personal experience, I know that taking care of yourself intentionally while traveling can be challenging. This new amenity kit gives travelers an easy, enjoyable way to take care of themselves while on their journey and arrive refreshed.”

These new amenity kits are another enhancement to United’s premium cabins, following the launch of its new United First seats last month.

