United Airlines is offering a little something to make family travel more fun with their newly unveiled amenity kits inspired by United’s Chief Trash Officer, Oscar the Grouch, and created in collaboration with Sesame Workshop.

These new children’s travel kits feature an Oscar the Grouch color and activity book with crayons, Oscar the Grouch slide puzzle, and a sensory calming strip designed to help soothe anxiety and fidgeting. All of these activities aim to keep kids occupied in the air and will be available onboard during select flights for flyers ages 2-12.

Just last week, United shared their latest (grownup) amenity kits, which include Venus Williams’ brand Asutra.