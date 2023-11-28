Accor has announced the signing of the first Tribe Nation hotel in China, in partnership with Guiyang Chengnan Investment and Development Company Ltd.

Credit: Accor

Located in in Huaxi District, a National All-For-One Tourism Zone in the southern part of Guiyang, the 136-room hotel is set to open in January 2025, and will offer a ‘new urban lifestyle hospitality experience to modern and Gen Z Chinese travelers.’

According to a release from Accor, Tribe Nation Guiyang South will be designed to provide guests with ‘a creative hub to relax among a like-minded community of locals and travelers’ and ‘surprise travelers with an original and creative type of hospitality that redefines the hotel experience and amplifies style.’

The hotel will also feature eco-friendly amenities, two restaurants, a gym, swimming pool, and meetings and function spaces available for celebrations or conferences.

Tribe Nation Guiyang South is one of 50 new Tribe hotels that are being built globally, with the brand expecting up to 100 new addresses to open over the next five years.