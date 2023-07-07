The Hoxton Hotel has launched ‘The Good Rate’, a new initiative designed to reward guests who choose to travel more sustainably whilst staying at its hotels.

As the world continues to become more conscious of the environmental impact of travel, companies are encouraging travelers to undertake more sustainable travel practices. Under the new initiative, Hoxton will take £20/€20/$20 off the room rate at each location booked as part of a multi-Hox trip when navigated by rail.

The Good Rate forms part of a wider sustainability and social responsibility programme being undertaken by the group known as ‘The Good Stuff’, which includes eliminating single-use plastics by 2025, reducing food waste and providing support to neighborhood projects, charities, and shelters.

To take advantage of The Good Rate, guests simply need to book their stay directly on the website and present a relevant train ticket at check-in.

At Skift, we are looking to unearth the most creative and forward-thinking innovations in travel through our Skift Ideas Franchise, which includes the Skift IDEA Awards, Skift Editorial Hub and the Skift Ideas Podcast.

You can listen and subscribe to the Skift Ideas Podcast through your favorite podcast app here.