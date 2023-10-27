Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, Shashi has taken a bold step, diverging from the conventional path of hotel loyalty programs. Shashi’s unique approach cuts through the clutter, offering guests not just a place to stay, but a direct financial incentive to remain loyal.

Credit: Shashi

Typically, hotel loyalty programs are synonymous with points – a currency of sorts that promises future rewards and benefits. Shashi, however, has chosen to tread a different path. By introducing Shashi Cash, the hotel directly offers guests 5% cash back on room reservations booked directly year-round, with an enticing 10% cash back from July to December 31, 2023.

The process is straightforward and user-friendly. Guests simply link their bank account, PayPal, or Venmo, sign up through the Shashi loyalty program app, and upon checkout, see funds instantly deposited into their account. To put it in perspective, a $2,500 weeklong stay translates to a substantial $250 cash reward – directly in the guest’s account, regardless of whether the stay was for business or leisure.

Shashi is not playing the long game of accumulating points for future redemptions; they are providing instant gratification. By directly depositing cash into guests’ accounts, Shashi is building a loyalty program that speaks the language of today’s tech-savvy Silicon Valley professionals. In a recent real-world test, funds were transferred promptly upon checkout, showcasing the program’s efficiency and effectiveness. This approach is turning some heads in the hospitality industry, proving that sometimes, the direct route is the most effective.