Rocco Forte Hotels have launched two urban art-themed tours which have been designed to immerse guests into the deep history of the world of graffiti and street art in Berlin and Munich.

Credit: Philip Koschelf/Visit Berlin

According to a release from Rocco Forte Hotels, Munich has often been regarded as the birthplace of German graffiti art and has been home to the Museum of Urban and Contemporary Art since 2016, which is the first museum of this kind in Germany.

Guests of the Charles Hotel in Munich will have the opportunity to take part in an exclusive tour of the city’s artistic facades, walls and subways – led by street art pioneer Matthias Köhler (aka Loomit) – with Loomit sharing his personal street art highlights and the story of how the street art movement in Munich began.

At Hotel de Rome in Berlin, guests will have the opportunity to join a private guide on a discovery tour of the urban art and graffiti scene across the city, with guests invited to experience the city as a ‘gigantic open-air art gallery’, learn more about the background of the artworks and discover how they are created.

The graffiti tours are available to book at the The Charles Hotel in Munich and the Hotel de Rome in Berlin.