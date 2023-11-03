The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has expanded its partnership with artist Louis-Nicolas Darbon on a series of travel posters to celebrate the brand’s ongoing partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

Credit: Ritz-Carlton / Marriott

The series features seven posters inspired by the cities featured in the 2022 Formula 1 season – including Miami, Montreal, Mexico City, Melbourne, Budapest, Singapore and Abu Dhabi – as well as special edition portraits of drivers Sir Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Each poster is available as an original canvas or limited edition print, with signed portraits also available. The canvases and posters are available for purchase here, with all proceeds from the sales being donated to the Sutton Trust, as part of the brands Community Footprints program.

Credit: Ritz-Carlton / Marriott

“The Ritz-Carlton has a long history of giving back,” said Jenni Benzaquen, senior vice president and global brand leader, at The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis in a press release.

“As we continue to expand our relationship with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, we are proud to support their partner, Sutton Trust, and its commitment to championing social mobility.”