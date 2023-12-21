Qatar Airways has launched a new digital initiative designed to support cabin crew in delivering a more personalized experience for its customers in the air.

Credit: Qatar Airways

The new in-house application provides information on passengers flying with Qatar Airways, through customer profiles that provide insights into any special service requests and preferences, as well as real-time updates on flight information.

The carrier has said in a release that it expects to reach the first milestone in this phase of the digital rollout in the coming months, by providing more than 15,000 mobile devices to cabin crew, with additional plans to expand its scope to Hamad International Airport and overseas airports and lounges.