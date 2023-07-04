Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella, Spain has teamed up with Italian luxury fashion brand FENDI to transform its Chiringuito Beach Club into the ‘Fendi for Puente Romano Beach Club’.

Credit: FENDI

The beach club, which is adorned with Bali beds, beach chairs, cabanas, cushions and textiles in the signature colors and patterns of the fashion house, is now open daily until September 2023.

Alongside the beach club, the resort is also hosting a pop-up FENDI store which will present key items from the Maison’s new collection.

This is yet another example of the growing trend of luxury fashion houses joining forces with resorts for summer collaborations, as previously highlighted with the collaboration between Palazzo Avino and Valentino.

