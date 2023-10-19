Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism) has launched its largest ever consumer advertising campaign in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Credit: Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board

The ‘Now Playing’ campaign – which features advertising in Ireland and Manchester for the first time – will run through October and November, and will return in early 2024.

The campaign includes advertisements on television, which are supported by a range of out of home placements on buses, trams and billboards, along with a full social media campaign. The creative elements have been produced alongside creative agency, Imaginary Forces.

“This is LA Tourism’s biggest ever consumer advertising investment in the UK and Ireland, showing our continued support for these key markets. We are excited to bring our consumer advertising to Ireland and the Manchester area for the first time to target travelers in these important regions, complementing our long-standing trade and PR efforts. We expect the new creative will entice travelers to choose LA for studios and attractions, food, outdoors and wellness, sports, shopping, and arts and culture,” said Francine Sheridan, regional vice president, Europe and ME, LA Tourism.