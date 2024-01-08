Korean Air has released a new in-flight safety video starring virtual humans.

Credit: Korean Air

The new video, which takes place in the virtual ‘Korean Air Safety Lounge’ sees ‘Rina’ – a virtual human donning a Korean Air Flight Attendant uniform – giving the safety demonstration to a host of virtual passengers.

The video covers the usual safety topics that passengers will be accustomed to, including where to store your carry-on, the functionality of the seatbelts and the locations of the emergency exits, whilst utilizing the power of digital design to interweave animations and interesting creative elements.

According to a release from the carrier, the first of its kind video aims to ‘reach out to its diverse customer base of all ages and cultural backgrounds’ and ‘garner passengers’ attention and increase viewers’ engagement levels.’

The new safety video is now being played on all flights, and is available for you to take a look at below.