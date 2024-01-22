Guests on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will now have the opportunity to see the world’s largest kinetic art installation.

Credit: Breakfast

Measuring 14 meters tall and 15.3 meters wide, ‘The Pearl’ was designed by Brooklyn-based new media artist Breakfast, and is composed of almost 3,000 tiles that have been designed to replicate natural phenomena such as waves, breezes and even shooting stars.

You can take a look at The Pearl in action in the video below:

The installation utilizes real-time tidal and wind data from the Caribbean, which is then sent to a computer that replicates the conditions through the tiles.

Credit: Breakfast

According to the Breakfast website, the installation will ‘continuously transform, reflecting the current environmental conditions in an ever-evolving display of calmness or intensity.’