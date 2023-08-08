Egypt is making measurable progress in sustainable travel and tourism efforts, with two towns dedicated exclusively to sustainable travel. A recent report by Bain & Company highlights the small “eco-village” of El-Qula’an and the resort town of El Gouna as two locations within Egypt centered around environmental practices.

In Africa, El Gouna is at the forefront of travel sustainability.

El Gouna, which received a UN-sponsored Global Green Town award in 2014, utilizes measures such as water desalination, a local wastewater treatment plant, an on-site organic farm, and “phase change” temperature regulation materials in all of its properties.

Meanwhile, the small Red Sea town of El-Qula’an has transformed into an “eco-village,” utilizing its solar power plant and market selling goods from craftsmen to foster tourism to its beaches while safeguarding the location’s natural environment and protecting its mangrove preserve.

Bain & Company’s report says these measures are a strong start, but there is still more room to grow. Their survey indicated that two-thirds of leisure travelers to the Middle East and North Africa destinations believe sustainability is important or extremely important when traveling for leisure, and 66 percent are willing to pay more for those sustainable offerings.