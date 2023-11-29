Destination Canada has joined forces with Nicole Byer, host of the Netflix show ‘Nailed It!’, on a series of short videos designed to teach viewers ‘how to winter the Canadian way.’

The campaign is made up of four short videos, which sees Byer in a series of humorous sketches and locations as she shares her tips and techniques on how to navigate the Canadian climate from the perspective of a cold weather novice.

The tongue in cheek videos cover a range of topics, including how to fall with grace when skiing, how to ensure your winter wardrobe is couture, how to get involved in winter sports (or at least pretend you know the rules), and how to master the cold plunge.

You can watch the full video series on the Destination Canada website.