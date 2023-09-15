British Airways has announced a three-year partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society, a UK-based charity that works to support people living with and affected by dementia.

Credit: British Airways

The new partnership will see British Airways and the Alzheimer’s Society working closely on a number of initiatives designed to make travelling with dementia more accessible, including bespoke training for customer-facing colleagues and the introduction of Dementia Friends across the organization.

The Alzheimer’s Society has also become a beneficiary of the BA Better World Community Fund, which has seen more than £3.4 million raised since its launch in April 2022.

“I’m delighted to announce this partnership between British Airways and Alzheimer’s Society. This is a subject very close to my heart and many of us have experienced a loved one living with dementia and know the added anxiety that travel can bring. Through this partnership, we continue our commitment to make travel accessible for everyone while raising awareness and funds for the vital work this fantastic charity does,” said Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO.