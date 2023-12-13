British Airways is working with SigncodeUK on a new partnership to provide accessible video content for its deaf and hard-of-hearing customers.

Credit: British Airways

The first video, which you can take a look at below, has been created to provide a more comprehensive overview of the travel journey, from the booking process to the in-flight experience. The video also features Fredrick Da Costa, British Airways’ first Deaf Customer Experience Agent who uses BSL as part of his role.

British Airways has announced that a second video is expected to be released by the end of 2023 that will focus on onboard safety features and procedures, as well as also exploring the opportunity to provide the content in additional additional languages.

The new signed video content will be available to customers both pre-travel and whilst on board, and can be accessed via a link or a unique QR code.