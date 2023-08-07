Recognizing the demands of consumers to have more options while in the air, British Airways has doubled the amount of content available to watch through its inflight entertainment system since the beginning of the year, according to an announcement from the carrier.

The inflight entertainment system has benefitted from a range of new media, with the carrier now offering a host of new boxsets, movies, podcasts and children’s programs, as well as a exclusive content thanks to its partnership with Paramount+.

British Airways has stated that the new content will be on board from August.

Credit: British Airways

The carrier has also been rolling out WiFi connectivity across its entire fleet, with the majority of its aircraft now connected, enabling content streaming on personal devices.

British Airways’ chief customer officer, Calum Laming, said: “We know just how important it is to provide a great range of entertainment for our customers to enjoy during their journeys, and it’s one of the things they look forward to most when they fly with us, so we’ve been working hard to source new content, doubling the amount available at our customers’ fingertips.

“We’ve partnered with brilliant brands like Paramount+ and even created a dedicated British Original channel. From a newly released blockbuster film to the latest podcast, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during their flight this summer.”

