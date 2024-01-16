As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to embed itself in the day-to-day planning of our vacations, the Austrian National Tourist Office has launched its own humorous take on AI – or ‘Authentic Intelligence’ in this case.

Credit: Sebastian Somloi, SOVISO

Instead of the usual AI tools – which can often yield incorrect results and a lack of authentic information – the Austrian National Tourist Office is relying on its ‘Authentic Intelligence’ to bring in-depth expertise and a touch of Austrian humor to its winter holiday visitors.

‘ChatSkiPT’ has been designed to look like a typical AI chat service, however, the reply will come from one of 15 ski instructors located in Austria who are on hand to answer live questions from visitors regarding their queries on their winter ski holidays.

The website is now live, but the chat feature will officially launch tomorrow (Wednesday 17 January).