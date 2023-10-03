Anantara Hotels and Resorts has rolled out its ‘Dollar for Deeds’ program at its properties globally, having originally launched the initiative at select hotels in Thailand almost ten years ago.

The ‘Dollar for Deeds‘ program provides travellers with the opportunity to give back to the local community of a property by pledging a donation to a range of causes that support environmental and community initiatives.

Guests will be able to donate one dollar per night of their stay, with the hotel matching their contribution dollar for dollar and passing the donation on to partners internationally.

One of these initiatives is the IUCN Turtle Beach Protection Programme in Sri-Lanka, for which you can take a look at the video below:

Other initiatives under the program include raising funds for The Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Centre at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, The Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, coral reef protection in the Maldives and providing vocational training for disabled children in Vietnam and Indonesia.

“Sustainability has long been a key pillar of our operating philosophy and, increasingly, it is not only a global need but also a requirement from both our investors and guests. By making ‘Dollar for Deeds’ accessible globally, we can support more worthy causes around the world while encouraging individual sustainability journeys and changing the definition of purposeful travel in our neighbouring communities and ecosystems. For the expansion I am particularly proud of the way our properties outside Thailand have embraced the spirit of the programme and chosen amazing local causes to support,” said John Roberts, group director of sustainability & conservation for Minor Hotels, Anantara’s parent company,