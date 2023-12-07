Anantara has announced Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp, a new resort in development on the banks of the Kafue River in Africa.

The resort is being developed in partnership with Agro Safari.

Credit: Minor Hotels

Set to open in 2025, the resort will feature 12 tents that will be suspended 3.5 meters above the ground, with each tent strategically positioned to provide immersion into the surrounding landscapes.

Credit: Minor Hotels

The camp will also feature a spa and wellness area, a swimming pool, a restaurant and bar, a lounge and a traditional African boma – a traditional enclosure used to protect livestock – along with a host of nature inspired programming, including canoeing, fishing, birdwatching, boat safaris, and wildlife encounters.

“We are really excited to announce this partnership with Agro Safari to develop and launch an exclusive tented camp in Zambia under our luxury Anantara flag. This represents a unique opportunity to offer unparalleled experiences to discerning travellers looking to explore outside the more well known African parks and we look forward to working closely with our partners to bring this camp to fruition,” said Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, in a press release.